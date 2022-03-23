Villager wins approval for adding fire pit and putting green to her home

A Villager has won approval to add a backyard fire pit and putting green to her home.

Diane Kind went before the Architectural Review Committee on Wednesday to seek the improvements to her home at 1115 San Remo Lane in the Village of Mira Mesa.

In addition to the putting green and gas fire pit, Kind is looking to add an outdoor kitchen and screened-in lanai. She also will be putting down a concrete slab for a future hot tab, according to application submitted to the ARC.

Chairman Irv Markley said the improvements are in line with the goals of the ARC.

“Aesthetically, we want to enhance the area and neighborhood,” Markley said.

The ARC gave its unanimous blessing to the project.