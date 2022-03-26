Inspectors find violations at all three Beef O’Brady’s restaurants in The Villages

Health inspectors found violations this month at all three Beef O’Brady’s restaurants in The Villages.

The violations were noted in reports from the restaurant locations at Colony Plaza, Mulberry Grove Plaza and Southern Trace Plaza, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

An inspector found a high-priority violation on March 9 at the Beef O’Brady’s restaurant at Mulberry Grove when it was discovered that slaw and sour cream were stored at 47 degrees rather than the required 41 degrees. A food temperature problem had been discovered this past September at the same restaurant, forcing the manager to throw out meatballs found to be at a health hazardous temperature. Also on March 9, the inspector noted a repeat violations of soiled-shelves in the reach-in cooler at the cook link as well as standing water in the the bottom of the reach-in cooler. There was also employees’ personal food not properly identified and segregated from food served to the public.

An inspector visited the Beef O’Brady’s at Colony Plaza on March 1 and found high-priority temperature violations involving cooked diced chicken and white fish. The ceiling vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease and dust; plastic containers were stored in an employee handwash sink at the bar; and the floor was dirty in a walk-in freezer.

An inspector found violations on March 16 at the Beef O’Brady’s at Southern Trace including water of an adequate temperature was not provided at an employee handwash sink, floor drains and floor drain covers were soiled and missing, and a box of frozen bread was not stored at least six inches off the floor as required. There were also tumblers that had to be rewashed.

All violations were remedied at the scene and the restaurants were allowed to remain open.