82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
type here...

Jealous woman jailed after allegedly attacking man spotted with another female at Tikki Hut

By Meta Minton
Sonya Kay Howard
Sonya Kay Howard

A jealous woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a man friend who she spotted with another female at the Tikki Hut in Oxford.

Sonya Kay Howard, 48, of Wildwood spotted the man with another woman Saturday at the arcade game location on County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man and the other woman later went to a shed on his grandmother’s property. Howard went to the shed where she banged on the door and tried to pry it open, the report said. She also shattered a window of the shed. When the man came out to order Howard to leave, she lunged at him and scratched his chest. Howard, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, also broke his silver necklace.

She was arrested on charges of battery and criminal mischief. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The little white cross shouldn’t be offensive

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends the little white cross should not be considered offensive.

Parking for apartment dwellers at town square

A reader offers his thoughts on parking at town square to be reserved for apartment dwellers.

Little white cross controversy is making CDD 8 look ridiculous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Just say no to Lake Miona walking trail

A Village of Largo resident fears the price tag for the Lake Miona walking trail could soon grow to more than $1 million. He is urging officials to, “Just say no.”

Speeding and beer cans on multi-use paths in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident reflects on the problems of speeding, beer cans and bad behavior on the mutli-use paths in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos