Jealous woman jailed after allegedly attacking man spotted with another female at Tikki Hut

A jealous woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a man friend who she spotted with another female at the Tikki Hut in Oxford.

Sonya Kay Howard, 48, of Wildwood spotted the man with another woman Saturday at the arcade game location on County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man and the other woman later went to a shed on his grandmother’s property. Howard went to the shed where she banged on the door and tried to pry it open, the report said. She also shattered a window of the shed. When the man came out to order Howard to leave, she lunged at him and scratched his chest. Howard, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, also broke his silver necklace.

She was arrested on charges of battery and criminal mischief. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.