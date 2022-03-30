84.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
State Sen. Dennis Baxley will explain voter fraud bill to Villagers for Trump

By Staff Report
State Sen. Dennis Baxley will explain a voter fraud bill during an upcoming appearance before Villagers for Trump.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at La Hacienda Recreation Center in The Villages.

In addition to discussion of election reform legislation, Baxley is also expected to talk about the recent passage of his “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which has been mocked as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

The event will also feature Don Kehr and Kris Jurski of the Lake County Republican Executive Committee Election Integrity Committee.

