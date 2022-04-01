Woman armed with knife threatens manager at Walmart in Summerfield

A woman armed with a knife was arrested after allegedly threatening a manager at the Walmart in Summerfield.

Brandy Joe McGowan, 32, of Webster, was holding a knife in her right hand as she stood near a clothing rack when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene. The deputy ordered McGowan to drop the knife, but she ignored his command. The deputy unholstered his non-lethal electronic stun weapon and fired it at McGowan, striking her in the arm and thigh. After she was hit, she leaned back into a clothing rack and fell to the floor.

A store manager told the deputy McGowan initially had threatened customers with a brick. McGowan used a pair of scissors to open a package containing a pocketknife and pointed the knife at the Walmart manager. She “advanced toward him and advised him he had better stay back,” the arrest report said.

McGowan was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.