62.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 2, 2022
type here...

CDD 3 asked to forgive $5,200 in fines at home that had been source of complaints

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors is being asked to forgive $5,200 in fines at a home in The Villages that had been the source of complaints.

The home is located at 1825 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire. A complaint was received Feb. 2, 2021 by Community Standards about mold on the home, overgrown weeds and a broken lamp post. At one point a power washer showed up, but couldn’t wash the home because the water had been shut off.

Mold on the home and a broken lamp post prompted a complaint about the home at 1825 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire
Mold on the home and a broken lamp post prompted a complaint in 2021 about the home at 1825 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire.

Fines for violations eventually totaled $5,200.

The home was purchased by Donald Terry Sr. in 2005 for $186,500. In 2013, the property was transferred to Donald Terry Jr. and Roseanne Terry of Deltona. They were the owners at the time of the violations. The home was sold in August 2021 to Perinelli LLC for $215,000. Two months later, the home was sold to Jeffrey Wyatt for $309,500.

The home at 1825 Sanible Court in a photograph taken this weekend.
The home at 1825 Sanibel Court in a photograph taken this weekend.

Materials prepared for the CDD 3 Board indicate that the actual cost of maintaining the property was $100. Therefore, Community Standards is recommending the $5,200 in fines be “waived.”

The CDD 3 Board will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that the Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s save our energy for the important violations

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that The Villages focus on important violations rather than little white crosses.

Change in how Medicare patients move to rehab

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident warns that the pandemic rules are coming to an end and there will be a change in how Medicare patients move to rehab.

Man up and tell us who you are

A Village of Hacienda South resident is calling out the person who made the anonymous complaint about a Villager’s little white cross. She says the complainer needs to “man up” and reveal his identity.

Check out President Zelensky’s TV show on Netflix

A Village of Sanibel resident points out the President Zelensky’s TV show, which originally thrust him into the limelight and ultimately the presidency, is worth watching.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos