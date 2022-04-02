CDD 3 asked to forgive $5,200 in fines at home that had been source of complaints

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors is being asked to forgive $5,200 in fines at a home in The Villages that had been the source of complaints.

The home is located at 1825 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire. A complaint was received Feb. 2, 2021 by Community Standards about mold on the home, overgrown weeds and a broken lamp post. At one point a power washer showed up, but couldn’t wash the home because the water had been shut off.

Fines for violations eventually totaled $5,200.

The home was purchased by Donald Terry Sr. in 2005 for $186,500. In 2013, the property was transferred to Donald Terry Jr. and Roseanne Terry of Deltona. They were the owners at the time of the violations. The home was sold in August 2021 to Perinelli LLC for $215,000. Two months later, the home was sold to Jeffrey Wyatt for $309,500.

Materials prepared for the CDD 3 Board indicate that the actual cost of maintaining the property was $100. Therefore, Community Standards is recommending the $5,200 in fines be “waived.”

The CDD 3 Board will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.