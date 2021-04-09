Neighbors’ complaints lead to public hearing involving home in The Villages

Complaints from neighbors prompted a public hearing Friday concerning the condition of a home in The Villages.

The home is located at 1825 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire.

A complaint was received Feb. 23 by Community Standards about mold on the home, overgrown weeds and a broken lamp post. The complaint was verified the following day. Complaints about the condition of the home also were aired in the March meeting before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors when residents complained about another house in the same neighborhood.

The owner of 1825 Sanibel Court called Community Standards and indicated power washing had been scheduled. However, when the crew showed up, they found the water to the home had been cut off. The staff has tried to contact the homeowner, but messages and correspondence have not been acknowledged.

The home was purchased by Donald Terry Sr. in 2005. In 2013, the property was transferred to Donald Terry Jr. and Roseanne Terry. The property tax bill is mailed to their home in Deltona.

In Friday’s hearing, a neighbor complained that the shrubs behind the house are about as tall as the home.

The board agreed to give the homeowner three days to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, the homeowner will face a series of fines. The District will arrange to have the lawn cut twice a month in the summer and once a month in the winter.