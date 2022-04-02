Villages High School junior honored by Fellowship of Christian Athletes

A junior at The Villages High School was honored recently by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for Lake and Sumter Counties.

Caleb Windham is this year’s recipient of the Servant Leader Award, which is given to those who show their love of God with all their heart, soul, mind, and strength. He serves as inspiration to athletes, coaches, and all whom they influence to grow in their relationship and in the fellowship of his church.

Lake and Sumter Metro Director of FCA Virginia Scuderi said that the reason Windham was nominated and won this award is because of his heart for God and his heart for others.

“He chose to serve his community, family, and church with living out the gospel for Jesus Christ and growing the relationship with his teammates,” she said. “He gave up his time to serve others so they may grow in that relationship with Jesus.”

Although he no longer plays baseball, the other students of FCA invited him to share and read the scripture, which led him to become a leader on campus sharing his love for Christ.

Windham is a member of Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park. Windham leads Worship Force every Wednesday for youth groups, is a part of the Worship Team on Sunday playing electric guitar or acoustic guitar, and on occasion leads worship for the church on Sundays.

Helping at his church is just another way he lives his faith in word and deed by being a leader and spreading the gospel.

Heritage’s Youth Pastor Michael Hux is proud of the work Windham is doing, describing him as “one of the most outgoing, servant-hearted people who always goes the extra mile.”