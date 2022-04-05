88.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Alligator Bellowing In The Village Of McClure

By Staff Report

This alligator was spotted bellowing in the Village of McClure in hopes of attracting a mate. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

