Gerald Joseph Bayer

Gerald Joseph “Jerry” Bayer of the Villages, Florida passed away on March 15, 2022, at the age of 78 due to many complications after open heart surgery. Born on February 6, 1944, in Baltimore, MD, he graduated from the University of Baltimore in 1969 and had a very successful career at AAI Corporation in Cockeysville, MD, for over 35 years.

From an early age, Jerry was interested in the history of the American Civil War and broadened his interest to all military history. Both in Baltimore and Harpers Ferry, he was very active in many historical groups and was the Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) Maryland Division and received awards from other historical groups. He was an avid reader of all the various conflicts around the world and was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Legion and local SCV Camp #741. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in the Villages. Jerry was an active participant in many Civil War reenactments in the MD/VA/PA region, and enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge of history to groups such as the Civil War group in the Villages. While living in Harpers Ferry, WV, he and his wife Marianne were members of the cast in “The Anvil”, a play about the trial of John Brown.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Florence (Hughes) Bayer and John Charles Bayer. He is survived by his wife of 40 years. Jerry fulfilled his desire to become a Catholic by attending an extensive catechism class at St. Vincent DePaul Church in Wildwood. He and Marianne were married in the church on March 18, 2021.

Both Jerry and Marianne were active in various clubs in the Villages and enjoyed going to the squares to dance the night away – until 9 PM when the music stopped! Over the years, they took many trips, including over 20 cruises and even made it to Australia and New Zealand. Although golf was not his thing, Jerry played to be with his wife and even got a Hole-in-One in 2020 after only playing 1 1/2 years! He also enjoyed shooting pool, playing cards, and other games with good friends as well as fishing and the monthly poker games with his buddies.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Shands Heart and Vascular Hospital for the care and compassion they showed Jerry in his final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on April 23 at Seabreeze Regional Recreation Center from 1 to 3 pm. There will also be a Celebration of Life held in Maryland. Details will be provided later.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jerry’s memory to the American Battlefield Trust or to the American Kidney Fund.