Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Government should end unlawful mask mandates for public transportation

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

Florida continues to be a leader in the fight to stop federal overreach. This past week, standing with Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Florida Capitol, I announced our role in leading a multi-state action to end unlawful mask mandates for public transportation.

Florida is joined in this important action by attorneys general from 20 other states. Our multi-state action seeks an immediate end to the forced masking on public transportation and at travel hubs across the country.

These shortsighted, heavy-handed and unlawful policies are frustrating travelers and causing chaos and confusion on public transportation. It’s long past time to alleviate some of the pressure on travelers and those working in the industry.

This multi-state action points out that the mask requirements exceed the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They also run against reason, as now even the states with the most stringent COVID-19 policies are lifting indoor mask mandates.

Over the past year, we have seen the federal government take unprecedented and often unlawful actions to force states and U.S. citizens to comply with erroneous, often confusing requirements. As concerning as this may be, the good news is, Florida is pushing back—and winning.

I’m proud to stand with Gov. DeSantis and to lead my fellow Attorneys General in this effort to end the forced masking of travelers. By pushing back against unlawful requirements, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.

