Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Upstart hoping to unseat Congressman Webster to speak in The Villages

By Staff Report

Conservative firebrand Laura Loomer, who is running to unseat U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster in the District 11 Republican primary, will speak to The Villages Sons of the American Revolution at 10 a.m. Saturday at Captiva Recreation Center.

Laura Loomer supplied this
Laura Loomer

Loomer bills herself as an investigative journalist, author, and conservative activist. She is originally from Tucson, Ariz.. Loomer has traveled all around the world for her investigations and is known for her “guerrilla-style journalism.” She often conducts ambush interviews on live stream, which is known as getting “Loomered.” Her controversial views and tactics have gotten her banned from Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

After losing in 2020 to Democrat Rep. Lois Frankel in the District 21 Congressional election, Loomer originally filed the paperwork to make another run against Frankel. But she switched districts and is now mounting a GOP primary challenge against Webster in District 11, which includes The Villages and much of the surrounding area in Central Florida.

Loomer will speak on the topic, “My Experiences as an Investigative Journalist.” Seating is limited but visitors are welcome to attend.

