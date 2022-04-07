The Villages, FL – Eugene Roger White (88) passed away on Mar. 28, 2022. Gene is survived by his sons, Jim (Mary) White of Leander, TX and Kevin (Jean Olivier) White of Lady Lake, FL and his granddaughter Samantha.

Gene (aka – “Gino Bianco”) was born in The Bronx, NYC and moved to The Villages, Florida with his wife Barbara in 1997 after raising their family in White Plains, NY and retiring from AT&T. He was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School (1952) and for 3 years was a Sergeant in the US Army, where he was stationed at Fort Carson, CO and took part in Operation Desert Rock VI.

In White Plains, Gene was active in the Boy Scouts and Little League baseball with his children and enjoyed fishing on family vacations. He was well known for always having a smile and his dry/corny sense of humor. He also enjoyed traveling to Aruba and going on cruises with his wife, family and friends.

In The Villages, he enjoyed his retirement by relaxing, watching sports, gambling, and playing the lottery. He was a member of American Legion Post 347 and the Irish American Club.

Gene was predeceased by his wife Barbara and his brother James Joseph White II.

Gene was a parishioner of St Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages. Services for Gene and Barbara will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Jamesburg NJ at a future date.