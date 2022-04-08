CDD 3 board refuses to forgive $5,200 fine in deed compliance case

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors has refused to forgive a $5,200 fine in a deed compliance case.

The CDD 3 board on Friday refused to forgive the deed compliance fines that piled up at a home at 1825 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire.

The home was purchased by Donald Terry Sr. in 2005 for $186,500. In 2013, the property was transferred to Donald Terry Jr. and Roseanne Terry of Deltona. They were the owners at the time of the violations. The home was sold in August 2021 to Perinelli LLC for $215,000. Two months later, the home was sold to Jeffrey Wyatt for $309,500.

“These guys are making money, flipping the house. All of this money they make, yet we get nothing,” said Supervisor Steffan Franklin.

Supervisor Gail Lazenby said he had been “excoriated” by residents after a story about the potential fine forgiveness appeared in Villages-News.com.

“I will not vote for this, period. Voting yes on this turns us into a toothless tiger. We can roar all we want, but in the end we won’t do anything,” said Lazenby, a resident of the Village of Belle Aire.

He said that residents had complained that they might as well ignore the deed compliance rules if fines are levied and ultimately forgiven.