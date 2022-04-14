83.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Developer agrees to pay half of costs to replace failed underdrain systems at villas

By Meta Minton

The Developer has agreed to pay half of the costs to replace failed underdrain systems at four villa communities in The Villages.

The failed underdrain systems are located in the Atwood Bungalows, Soulliere Villas, Callahan Villas and Belle Glade Villas.

“The Developer continues to be a strong partner,” said Director of Property Management Bruce Brown. “This is a great victory for the District.”

He said that over time the underdrain systems have “clogged with silt” causing complaints from residents about deterioration and buckling of streets and walkways.

A roadway in the Atwood Bungalows shows the wear and tear of the drainage problem
A roadway in the Atwood Bungalows shows the wear and tear of the drainage problem.

The Soulliere Villas are located in Community Development District 4. The Atwood Bungalows are in Community Development District 9. The Callahan Villas and Belle Glade Villas are located in Community Development District 10. All four villas were constructed

All three CDDs had been looking at potentially expensive repairs bills.

In the Belle Glade Villas the cost will be $335,000. In the Callahan Villas the cost will be $401,000.

The news that the Developer will be chipping in 50 percent of the costs has come as a relief – particularly as budget planning sessions near for the CDDs in The Villages.

“That is very good news,” said CDD 9 Board Chairman Jack Riemer.

