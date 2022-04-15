71.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 15, 2022
Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 301 near PepperTree Apartments

By Meta Minton

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning on U.S. 301 near the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.

The 41-year-old Wildwood man had been walking in the turn lane at PepperTree Lane at about 6 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle which had been southbound on U.S. 301, according to Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer. The vehicle had turned onto PepperTree Lane.

A crime scene technician from the Wildwood Police Department was at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the small sport utility vehicle which hit the pedestrian indicated to investigators that the man had not been visible at the time of the crash. The vehicle sustained a shattered windshield and damage to the front end.

The name of the man who was killed was not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Yellow crime scene tape was up at the scene for most of the morning. Traffic was impacted in the area and motorists were being diverted away from the scene of the crash.

