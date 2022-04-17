75.8 F
Special Visitor At Spanish Springs Town Square Cruise In

By Staff Report

This poodle made a pit stop at the Spanish Springs Town Square Cruise In this weekend. Thanks to Dennis Dugan for sharing this photo!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes the information thus far about costs to Villagers for a new Independent Fire Control District has been confusing. His calculation shows he would face a huge increase on his tax bill, therefore he’ll be voting no on the upcoming referendum.

Oklahoma law does not show respect for human life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident offers a critical assessment of the Oklahoma abortion law.

Ukraine

A Village of Monarch Grove resident remembers a famous quote to sum up the gravity of the situation in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Charlie Crist was a terrible governor

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on the gubernatorial candidacy of Charlie Crist.

Lady owes me an apology after confiscating my parking spot at Walmart

A reader from Lady Lake contends a woman owes him an apology after confiscating his parking spot at Walmart. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

