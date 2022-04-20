Lawmaker representing The Villages joins in GOP effort to punish Disney

A lawmaker representing The Villages voted in favor of a GOP effort to punish Disney for its recent position on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

State Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, was one of 23 senators who voted Wednesday to strip Disney of many of its self-governing powers. Baxley sponsored the legislation, officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which touched off the culture war between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney. Disney had opposed Baxley’s legislation.

Hence the current special session of the Florida Legislature, originally called to establish a political districting map, now has taken aim at the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special district created in 1967 that provides Disney with unprecedented taxing and regulatory authority.

