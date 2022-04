To the Editor:

While we’re banning books I think there’s one book we’re over-looking . . .The Bible! It’s full of left-wing radical communist ideas and lies! The biggest lie it contains says that “Jesus was a Jew”! LIES! We all know Jesus was a red-blooded blue-eyed white Christian!

And in the name of Ron DeSantis I propose we collect all of these lying communist books and burn them in the square at Brownwood!

Larry Hengnell

Village of Palo Alto