69.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 24, 2022
type here...

Beautiful Female Mallard Duck With Ducklings At Evans Prairie Country Club

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful female mallard duck with her ducklings that were spotted at Evans Prairie Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Beautiful Female Mallard Duck With Ducklings At Evans Prairie Country Club
Beautiful Female Mallard Duck With Ducklings At Evans Prairie Country Club

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How damn greedy can they get?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident got a letter about his Priority Membership and wonders, “How damn greedy can they get?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for the Senior Games!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident expresses gratitude for all the work that went into making the 2022 Senior Games successful.

Dog leashes vs. voter fraud

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has questions about those committing voter fraud versus county officials discussing leash laws.

Biden is the reason we are having so many problems

A Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to the author of a previous Letter to the Editor and argues the President Biden is to blame for Americans’ woes.

Let’s just go ahead and burn Bibles at Brownwood

A Village of Palo Alto resident suggests that while we are burning books, we might as well gather up Bibles and torch them at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos