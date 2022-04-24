83.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Ducklings rescued after residents sound call for help in Fairwinds Villa

By Staff Report

When residents of the Fairwinds Villas called District Property Management to report that eight ducklings had fallen down a storm drain, they were distraught and didn’t know who to call or how they could save the family of ducks.

Infrastructure Supervisor Josh Santiago quickly arrived at the scene and alerted The Villages Public Safety Department.

These ducklings were rescued by members of The Villages Public Safety Department
These ducklings were rescued by members of The Villages Public Safety Department.

Firefighters from Station 51 arrived at the scene and immediately put all their efforts into getting the ducklings out of the storm drain and safely reunited with their mother duck, who was anxiously waiting nearby. When the mission was completed, Lt.Adelisa Luciano acknowledged that the Public Safety Department deals with cases like this on a daily basis and they’re glad to help at any time.

