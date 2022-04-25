81 F
The Villages
Monday, April 25, 2022
Lady Lake man arrested with marijuana after spotted driving without his seatbelt

By Meta Minton
Robert Allen Carrier
Robert Allen Carrier

A Lady Lake man with a suspended driver’s license was arrested with marijuana after he was spotted driving without a seatbelt.

Robert Allen Carrier, 35, was at the wheel of a blue 2001 Ford Explorer at 6:48 p.m. Sunday on Grays Airport Road when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt. During a traffic stop, he appeared “visibly nervous,” according to an arrest report.

A computer check revealed Carrier’s driver’s license has been suspended and he has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended. Carrier appeared to have a bulge in his pocket and it turned out to be a bag containing marijuana.

Carrier was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. He was also ticketed for failure to wear a seatbelt. The Fort Lauderdale native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

