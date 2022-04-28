79 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 28, 2022
New tools to recruit great law enforcement officers

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

Florida has new tools to help recruit more great law enforcement officers.

Over the past couple of years, staffing shortages have been affecting law enforcement agencies across the country, especially in places where leadership doesn’t support those who protect and serve.

Last year, I launched a new initiative to attract those unappreciated officers to the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation. BeAFloridaHero.com is a comprehensive resource for anyone looking to start a new career or continue a current one in law enforcement.

The website has an interactive map that showcases law enforcement career opportunities across our beautiful state. And this week, we outlined new benefits for those serving or looking to serve in our great state. Benefits include bonuses for new recruits, moving expense reimbursements, property tax relief and money for training and education.

Florida is leading the way and showing the rest of the country how to back the blue, and our leaders will ALWAYS support those who protect and serve.

So, to anyone looking to start or continue their law enforcement career, come Be A Florida Hero and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.

