To the Editor:

With the release of The Villages site plan for reserved parking for those living in the new apartments on Spanish Springs Town Square, even more questions are raised than answered about the future of The Villages original town square.

Besides the closure of Katie Belle’s for the planned apartments and supposed renovation of the Rialto Theater, what else lies ahead? Taking away parking on the square affects many other events hosted on the square, like the drive-in car shows, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, vendor events, and the nightly music on the square where golf carts surround the square as neighbors and guests enjoy the evening’s entertainment.

The Villages management is forgetting about what drew so many to The Villages in the first place, that sense of community and the friendships and camaraderie created by that community. The Villages management has lost its way, lost sight of its beginnings, instead, it now focuses more on the almighty dollar. They need to look back and rekindle the vision of its founder.

Let’s hope that they listen to his soul and not forget what made The Villages the place so many of us wanted to move to in the first place.

Wayne Bentley

Village of Silver Lake