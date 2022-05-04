Villagers for Trump will hear from lawyer about fight for religious liberty

Villagers for Trump will hear from a lawyer this week about the fight for religious liberty.

The group will host Kelly Shackelford, CEO and president of the First Liberty Institute in Plano, Texas when it meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

His topic will be “Liberty Starts Here – Religious Liberty as the Cornerstone of our Freedoms.” The Supreme Court is currently reviewing First Liberty’s case for Coach Kennedy who prayed on the football field after games.

Shackelford has led First Liberty’s efforts to defend religious freedom in the courts and in the public arena. Under his leadership, First Liberty’s legal team has participated in cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, federal courts of appeals, federal district courts and various state courts, where they have won more than 90 percent of their cases.

Shackelford is on the Board of Trustees of the U.S. Supreme Court Historical Society and earned his law degree from Baylor University.

Villagers for Trump took a stand last year on behalf of a Villager fighting to keep a little white cross in his yard.