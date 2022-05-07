85 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 7, 2022
‘Free’ replacement roofs at center of property insurance crisis in Florida

By Staff Report

“Free” replacement roofs are at the center of a property insurance crisis in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for a special session of the Legislature to consider measures related to property insurance, reinsurance and changes to the Florida Building Code to improve the affordability of property insurance. The Legislature will convene in a special session on May 23.

Since 2017, six Florida insurance companies have become insolvent, with two more in the process of following suit. The amount of fraudulent roofing claims and the litigation surrounding them is at the center of the crisis.

The average home insurance cost in Florida for a $300,000 home is $3,600 which is about $1,300 more than the national average.

Many Villagers have had the knock on the door with a roofing company salesman telling the homeowners they are entitled to a “free” roof. These are typically roofers from out of the area. The “free” roofs have been adding up for homeowners as insurance rates have soared.

