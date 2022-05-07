84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 7, 2022
type here...

Pay attention to election law signed by Gov. DeSantis

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Governor DeSantis signed another election law in a bar in Spring Hill in Hernando County. If you are planning to help people with Mail in Ballots, please read the following section of this LAW carefully and don’t jeopardize yourself to a felony charge:
104.0616 Vote-by-mail ballots and voting; violations.—
1077 (2) Any person who distributes, orders, requests, collects,
1078 delivers, or otherwise physically possesses more than two vote
1079 by-mail ballots per election in addition to his or her own
1080 ballot or a ballot belonging to an immediate family member,
1081 except as provided in ss. 101.6105-101.694, including supervised
1082 voting at assisted living facilities and nursing home facilities
1083 as authorized under s. 101.655, commits a felony misdemeanor of
1084 the third first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, or
1085 s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.
1086 Section 27. Subsection (2) of section 104.185, Florida
1087 Statutes, is amended to read:
1088 104.185 Petitions; knowingly signing more than once;
1089 signing another person’s name or a fictitious name.—
1090 (2) A person who signs another person’s name or a
1091 fictitious name to any petition to secure ballot position for a
1092 candidate, a minor political party, or an issue commits a felony
1093 misdemeanor of the third first degree, punishable as provided in
1094 s. 775.082, or s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What exactly did we buy into when we purchased in The Villages?

A resident is scratching her head over recent events in the news and is wondering, exactly what did residents buy into when they purchased homes in The Villages? Read her Letter to the Editor.

Memories of Katie Belle’s

A reader, in a Letter to the Editor, shares her memories of Katie Belle’s.

If you’re so concerned about the unborn fetus, why aren’t you helping the mother and the child?

A Lady Lake resident weighs in on the topic of abortion and wonders why people who say they are so concerned about an unborn fetus, won’t help support the mother and child.

A message for the Morse family

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident has a pointed message for the Morse family on the subject of Spanish Springs Town Square.

Does your vote count?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants her fellow Floridians to understand that their votes really do count.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos