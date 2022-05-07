Pay attention to election law signed by Gov. DeSantis

To the Editor:

Governor DeSantis signed another election law in a bar in Spring Hill in Hernando County. If you are planning to help people with Mail in Ballots, please read the following section of this LAW carefully and don’t jeopardize yourself to a felony charge:

104.0616 Vote-by-mail ballots and voting; violations.—

1077 (2) Any person who distributes, orders, requests, collects,

1078 delivers, or otherwise physically possesses more than two vote

1079 by-mail ballots per election in addition to his or her own

1080 ballot or a ballot belonging to an immediate family member,

1081 except as provided in ss. 101.6105-101.694, including supervised

1082 voting at assisted living facilities and nursing home facilities

1083 as authorized under s. 101.655, commits a felony misdemeanor of

1084 the third first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, or

1085 s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.

1086 Section 27. Subsection (2) of section 104.185, Florida

1087 Statutes, is amended to read:

1088 104.185 Petitions; knowingly signing more than once;

1089 signing another person’s name or a fictitious name.—

1090 (2) A person who signs another person’s name or a

1091 fictitious name to any petition to secure ballot position for a

1092 candidate, a minor political party, or an issue commits a felony

1093 misdemeanor of the third first degree, punishable as provided in

1094 s. 775.082, or s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere