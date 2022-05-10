Villager’s intoxicated son arrested after ambulance called for mother at Brownwood restaurant

A Villager’s intoxicated son was arrested after an ambulance was called for his mother at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The woman was being treated inside a Sumter County EMS ambulance shortly before 6 p.m. Mother’s Day at the Bluefin Grill & Bar, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Donald Patrick Williams, 33, who lives with his mother in the Village of Pine Ridge in the Fruitland Park Section of The Villages, was “beating on the back doors of the EMS vehicle” and was “cursing, yelling and flailing his hands,” the report said. An officer approached Williams in an effort to de-escalate the situation and could smell “the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath as he spoke.”

His mother had “passed out on the ground” and people had been trying to help her prior to the arrival of the ambulance. Williams, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, wanted to enter the ambulance because his mother’s purse was in the emergency vehicle and he wanted the house keys from her handbag. Williams threatened bystanders and emergency personnel, the report indicated. He became “aggressive” with police and was placed in handcuffs.

Williams was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $250 bond.