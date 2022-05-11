Employee armed with knife arrested after dispute at country club in The Villages

An employee armed with a knife was arrested after an apparent dispute at a country club in The Villages.

The manager of the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. when an employee, 32-year-old Steven Michael Pruchniak of Leesburg, got into an argument with fellow employees at the country club on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was “irate and vulgar” with other staff members.

The manager ordered Pruchniak, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, to leave the country club, but he refused to do so, the report said. When police arrived and told Pruchniak to exit the facility, he continued to refuse to leave.

An officer noticed a orange pocket knife clipped to Pruchniak’s cargo pants. He pulled out the knife and refused to put it down when ordered to do so by police. Pruchniak warned police not to touch him. The Illinois native was belligerent and moved toward police in an “aggressive manner,” the report said. An officer used a non-lethal electronic control weapon to subdue Pruchniak.

He was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.