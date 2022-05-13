78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...

Thirsty golfers ‘popping beers’ in parking lot at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

By Meta Minton

Thirsty golfers are “popping beers” in the parking lot at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course.

Carl King of the Village of Hacienda West lives on the golf course and aired his concerns Friday morning at the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The country club and priority pool were demolished in 2020. There have been plans for apartments, later revised to villas, at the former home of Hacienda Hills, but nothing has been happening at the site, King said.

Golfers desperate for refreshment have resorted to BYOB, he said.

“The Villages thinks people will just go to Tierra del Sol or Spanish Springs for a drink,” he said. “That’s not what they are doing.”

He said Tierra del Sol is too crowded and Spanish Springs is too far.

“They need at least a snack bar. Why isn’t there a double wide? Why isn’t there a food truck?” he asked.

CDD 1 Board Chairman Kathy Porter recommended that King get a petition together and send it to the Developer, making him aware of the situation.

Supervisor Ellen Cora teased the possibility that the Developer might make an announcement about the future of the Hacienda Hills site at the upcoming “Evening with the Developer.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Tear down the windmill and water tower and leave them down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough woman expresses her strong opposition to rebuilding the decorative windmill and water tower at Brownwood. She says it’s time to get rid of them for good.

Where our elected leaders when we need them?

A Village of Bonita resident is asking why our elected leaders are not involved in the Florida Turnpike extension that is threatening a historic community in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Developer should pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Developer should pay to replace the rotting windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Officials should be smarter when it comes to windmill and water tower

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that at a time when prices are rising, residents will be stuck with the cost of rebuilding a windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident raises his concern about a Sumter County commissioner who suggested the possibility of eliminating golf cart traffic on North Morse Boulevard.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos