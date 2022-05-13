Thirsty golfers ‘popping beers’ in parking lot at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

Thirsty golfers are “popping beers” in the parking lot at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course.

Carl King of the Village of Hacienda West lives on the golf course and aired his concerns Friday morning at the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The country club and priority pool were demolished in 2020. There have been plans for apartments, later revised to villas, at the former home of Hacienda Hills, but nothing has been happening at the site, King said.

Golfers desperate for refreshment have resorted to BYOB, he said.

“The Villages thinks people will just go to Tierra del Sol or Spanish Springs for a drink,” he said. “That’s not what they are doing.”

He said Tierra del Sol is too crowded and Spanish Springs is too far.

“They need at least a snack bar. Why isn’t there a double wide? Why isn’t there a food truck?” he asked.

CDD 1 Board Chairman Kathy Porter recommended that King get a petition together and send it to the Developer, making him aware of the situation.

Supervisor Ellen Cora teased the possibility that the Developer might make an announcement about the future of the Hacienda Hills site at the upcoming “Evening with the Developer.”