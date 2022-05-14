Lady Lake could revisit Spanish Springs apartments after commissioner’s change of heart

The Lady Lake Commission could revisit the contentious issue of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square after a commissioner’s apparent change of heart.

The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents were at the meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioners Paul Hannan and Ed Freeman were joined by Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments.

However, within days of that meeting, Commissioner Freeman contacted the town’s attorney and apparently suggested that discussion of a possible resurrection of the issue be added to the agenda for the meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall. Because he voted with the prevailing side on the issue, he would be permitted to request it be put back up for reconsideration.

If the commission votes to revisit the issue, it would be placed on the June 6 agenda.

The commissioners have been warned that it is highly likely that The Villages will sue the town over its rejection of the plan for apartments. The town was sued last year by The Villages.