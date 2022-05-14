84 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Seniors vs. Crime protects older residents in Florida

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

May is Elder Law Month. It’s also Older Americans Month. This week, we recognized the occasions by highlighting some of the ways our office protects seniors. Millions of seniors call Florida home, and we want to make sure they can enjoy their golden years free from fraud.

With this mission in mind, I established the Senior Protection Team, an intra-agency group of investigators and attorneys dedicated to fighting fraud targeting older Floridians. To assist with this mission, we created Scams at a Glance—an educational resource to help inform seniors about common and emerging tricks used to steal their money.

Education and prevention are also a major part of the Seniors vs. Crime project. Seniors vs. Crime is made up of volunteers from across the state dedicated to helping older Floridians who have been taken advantage of financially. The organization spends thousands of volunteer hours assisting Floridians. Since 2019, these volunteer Senior Sleuths have secured more than $4.5 million in recoveries, refunds and savings for people seeking their help.

These are just a few ways we are fighting for older Floridians. For more information about all of these great initiatives, visit MyFloridaLegal.com.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.

