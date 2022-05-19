Wildwood debate team will be raising money Saturday at Walmart

The Wildwood Middle High School debate team will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, May 21 in front of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages.

Team members will be at the store from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be selling Wildcat Booster discount cards and accepting donations toward a goal of more than $2,000. This fund would help support the

team on their journey to the National Speech and Debate Finals in Louisville, Kentucky.

Nationals are going to take place on June 12-17 where 10th graders, Esly Villeda and AmandaLesly Miranda will be competing.