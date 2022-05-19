Wildwood man arrested after allegedly attempting to sell marijuana to employees at Motel 6

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly attempting to sell marijuana to employees at at the Motel 6 on State Road 44.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to Motel 6 on Wednesday night. Employees said the man who attempted to sell them marijuana had gone to the nearby Dani’s Sports Bar, according to an arrest report.

Deputies found 46-year-old Hodges LaBruce Towns Jr. at the sports bar. It appeared he had thrown out a clear plastic bag near a metal pole. The bag was retrieved by deputies who found it contained marijuana.

Towns was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.