Roots threaten rubber matting at children’s playground at Lake Sumter Landing

The Wilkerson Creek Playground at Lake Sumter Landing will be closed on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25 for maintenance and repairs.

Due to an large root system that grew under the playground’s rubber matting, a portion of the matting will be removed and artificial grass will be installed in its place. A root barrier will prevent the roots from going any further.

This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

For more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.