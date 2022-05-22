90.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 22, 2022
type here...

Donor to Sumter commissioner’s campaign wants to build distribution center on State Road 44

By Meta Minton

A donor to a Sumter County commissioner’s campaign wants to build a distribution center on State Road 44.

A rezoning request from GOP political activist Carlos Beruff will be considered when the commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages.

Beruff is hoping to win approval for 109 acres on State Road 44 west of Interstate 75 in unincorporated Sumter County to be rezoned from heavy commercial to industrial.

Carlos Beruff hopes to build a freight and distribution center on State Road 44 in Sumter County
Carlos Beruff hopes to build a freight and distribution center on State Road 44 in Sumter County.

The proposed Florida Turnpike extension makes the State Road 44/I-75 area very desirable for transportation and distribution uses. The rezoning would allow a freight distribution center to be located at the site, which is currently pastureland.

Carlos Beruff speaks in 2016 to The Villages Tea Party.

Beruff, whose companies include Medallion Homes of Sarasota, has been the top donor to the campaign of Commissioner Roberta Ulrich. The Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident was appointed earlier this year to the commission by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She is now running for the District 1 seat to which Villager Gary Search was elected in 2020. He recently entered into a plea deal in a perjury case in which he stepped down from office.

During the month of April, Ulrich raised $8,570 for her campaign. Beruff’s Medallion Homes and his associated companies were responsible for $5,000 of the amount Ulrich raised.

In 2017, Beruff was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott to head the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, on which Villages Vice President Gary Lester also served.

In 2016, Beruff challenged incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the Republican primary. Rubio easily defeated Beruff

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Developer should pay to replace windmill and water tower

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends the Developer should pay to replace the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Overflow parking spaces

A Villager living in a villa has a question about overflow parking. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Do not replace the windmill and water tower

A Village of Collier residents, in a Letter to the Editor, says the windmill and water tower should not be replaced at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Developer should pay entire cost for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Silver Lake resident argues the Developer shouldn’t be asked to pay a portion of the costs for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. He should pay it all! Read her Letter to the Editor.

We must protect our democracy from presidential corruption

A reader from DeBary, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we must protect our democracy from presidential corruption.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos