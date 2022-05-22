Lofts at Brownwood renter facing golf cart DUI wants breath test thrown out

A Lofts at Brownwood renter arrested earlier this year after crashing her golf cart wants a breath sample she provided to be thrown out in a driving under the influence court case.

Tina Renee Frost, 60, crashed her green Yamaha golf cart at about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 1600 block of Shell Point Avenue in the Village of Mallory Square, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The crash broke a gas line at a home. A witness told deputies that Frost had nearly collided with another vehicle at Stillwater Trail and Odell Circle prior to the crash at the residence. Frost told deputies she was traveling to Brownwood from Lake Sumter Landing when she got lost. Frost repeatedly lost her balance during field sobriety exercises. She provided two breath samples that both registered .115 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

An attorney representing Frost filed a motion this past week in Sumter County asking a judge to throw out the breath test in Frost’s case.

The attorney is arguing that the Intoxilyzer device used to measure Frost’s breath sample had not been properly calibrated. The motion contends that the device was “not producing accurate and reliable test results.” The attorney reviewed electronic data available through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement which reportedly shows the device was “in need of service and/or repair.”

A status conference in Frost’s case is set for June 21.