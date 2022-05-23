90.8 F
The Villages
Monday, May 23, 2022
Villagers distressed about losing live oaks in their backyard to rental town houses

By Meta Minton

Villagers are distressed about losing live oaks in their backyard to rental town houses.

The annexation of about 12 acres for the Townhomes at Powell and commercial development was unanimously approved Monday night by the Wildwood City Commission over the objections of residents of Buttercup Way in the Village of Pinellas.

Villager Gerry Smith said he was “very concerned” about the proposed “build to rent development” behind his home.

The dotted lines show the proposed location of the Townhomes at Powell behind Buttercup Way in the Village of Pinellas
“Our privacy will be lost and our property values will be reduced. The beautiful live oak trees could be cut down and the aesthetic beauty of this opportunity could be lost,” Smith said.

Jack and Karen Thomas purchased their home at 2964 Buttercup Way in December 2020 for $425,000.

Residents of Buttercup Way in the Village of Pinellas are dreading the loss of live oak trees in their backyard
“We hope and pray you will have the heart to save the trees. It would mean the world to us,” Karen Thomas said.

Judy Quattrone of 2958 Buttercup Way is also worried about the loss of the trees, even if new trees are planted to replace them.

“I don’t know how old these trees are, but I believe it would take many decades for any young plantings to attain the majesty and purpose of these mature trees,” Quattrone said.

Buttercup Way residents also had a chance to speak out a May 13 meeting, but some residents had indicated to city officials they were not able to attend that meeting or Monday night’s meeting because they had gone north.

