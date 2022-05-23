89.8 F
The Villages
Monday, May 23, 2022
Wildwood drunk driving suspect jailed after caught speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Meta Minton
Ronald Ivan Hughes
Ronald Ivan Hughes

A Wildwood drunk driving suspect was jailed after he was caught speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Ronald Ivan Hughes, 42, was driving a black Ram pickup truck at about 2 a.m. Monday when he was driving 75 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Register Road. Hughes immediately admitted he was “drunk.” He said he had consumed five drinks.

Hughes struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .072 and .074 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

