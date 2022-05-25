77.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
type here...

Cassandra Cort Moreland

By Staff Report
Cassandra Cort Moreland
Cassandra Cort Moreland

Cassandra “Cass” Cort Moreland, 51, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2022.

Cass was born on December 2, 1970 to her parents, The Rev. Barry and Kay (Johnson) Hunteman in Springfield, OH. In 1989, she graduated from Gulf High School in New Port Richey with honors. Cass also attained 2 Associates degrees; one from the University of Central Florida in 2001, and the other was in 2003 from Hillsborough Community College in American Sign Language. She was the only person at the time to have the highest State Quality Assurance Level 3 given prior to graduating. She went on to receive National Certification as an American Sign Language interpreter. Cass was an interpreter for college level deaf students at FSU- Tallahassee. She had an amazing sense of humor and ability to lead. She was a very loving mother, sister, aunt, friend, and a beautiful daughter. Cass loved music, art, reading, shopping, jewelry, Mexican and Hibachi food, and her family. We will miss her dearly!

Cass is survived by her daughter, Beverly Shae Cort of Tallahassee, FL; parents, The Rev. Barry and Kay Hunteman of The Villages, FL; sister, Kjersta Hunteman (Michael) of Leesburg, FL; nephew, Deklan Michael Hunteman of Leesburg, FL; aunts and uncles, Linda Pillar (Mark) of Columbus, IN, Jane Kunkel (Tim) of Bluffton, IN, Christine Hunt (Dan) of Craigville, IN, Karen Krinn (Tim) of Uniondale, IN, Mary Blair (Mike) of Bluffton, IN, Lisa Kumfer (Jerry) of Markle, IN, Sondra Hitchcock of Princeton, IN; and a multitude of cousins.

She is preceded in death by her aunt, Vickie Hunteman.

A Celebration of Life is to be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:30AM at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162 (the corner of 466 and Morse Blvd.). Live streaming of the service can be viewed at hope4all.church/live. Memorial donations may be given to the Hope Lutheran Endowment Legacy Fund.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What did I miss with regard to amenity increase?

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is wondering what he missed with the amenity fee increase. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golf cart drivers with bad vision to blame for traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villa De La Mesa resident says that golf cart drivers with bad vision are to blame for traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Villa overflow parking is intended for guests

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident follows up on previous Letter to the Editor with regard to overflow parking in villa units.

What is the real reason for Florida’s insurance crisis?

A Village of El Cortez resident writes that there is plenty of blame to go around in Florida’s insurance crisis. In addition to unscrupulous roofers, there are unlicensed/uninsured motorists and the trial lawyers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If the Developer did things properly, residents wouldn’t have to pay for repairs

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if the Developer did things right the first time, residents would not be paying for so many repairs.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos