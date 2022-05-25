Lloyd Ronald Huber, 94, of The Villages, Florida, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Born in Norwalk, Wisconsin, he moved to Leesburg, Florida in 1995 from Orlando, Florida. Lloyd was an Orlando City Bus Driver prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Central Christian Church of Mount Dora, Florida. Lloyd was a member of Peninsular Lodge No. 85. Orlando Scottish Rite (32nd Degree Mason) Member of Bahia Shriners. Past President of the Lake County Shrine Club in 2001.Past Commodore of the Mariners Unit. He was a Mason for over 42 years.

Lloyd is predeceased by, Wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Huber; Son, Larry Huber; Daughter, Patricia Ziegler; Brothers, Norbert and Gervis Huber; and Sister, Shirley Vieth. He is survived by his 3 sons, Ronald Huber of The Villages, FL, Allen Huber of Rockton, IL, and John Huber of Warne, NC, and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM. The Masonic Service will be held at Peninsular Lodge, 1234 Wells Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 @ 1PM June 28th.Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.