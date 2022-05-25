88.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Red-Winged Blackbird Catching Ride On Osprey’s Wing In The Villages

By Staff Report

This red-winged blackbird was spotted riding the wing of an osprey along the Hogeye Pathway in Marsh Bend in The Villages. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

