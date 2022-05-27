Catherine W. Pickens, age 82, of The Villages, FL died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Ocala Regional Hospital in Ocala, FL.

Born in Elkton, MD on November 5, 1939, Catherine was a daughter of the late Thomas S. Wood and Jane Pratt Wood. She was a 1956 graduate of North East High School. After working all day and taking classes at night, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1981, from Wesley College, Dover, DE.

She met her husband, E. Neil Pickens in 1956 and they married in November 1958. They lived in North East, MD and later moved to Dover, DE.She worked in the field of banking, real estate and in the Payroll Department of Delaware Technical and Community College, in Dover, DE.

In 1985, they sold their home in Dover, DE and purchased a campground in Shartlesville, PA. They lived and worked there for 9 years. She scheduled activities, managed the camp store, and organized and prepared dinners for 100+ campers. She served as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association.

Once retired to North East, MD she enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She delighted in designing and working in her flower beds. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling, visiting and camping with friends in Rehobeth Beach, DE and throughout the United States. She was active in St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, the Episcopal Church Women, the Women’s Civic League and All Seasons Garden Club.

After vacationing in The Villages, FL they sold their home in Maryland in 2012 and moved to The Villages. She was active in St. George’s Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry and with various church suppers. She actively participated in the Parkinson’s Support Group and their many activities. She treasured her family and many friends she met throughout her life.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, E. Neil Pickens of The Villages, FL; daughter, Catherine P. Radd of The Villages, FL; sister, Nancy A. Ball of North East, MD; sister in-laws, Evelyn W. Wood of North East, MD, Katharine P. Wood of Newark, DE, Babette Pickens of Jeffersonville, IN, Sharon Herron (Roger) of Ft. Myers, FL; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Thomas S. Wood, Jr., John S. Wood, and Allan C. Wood; and sisters, Mary Jane Fogg, and Shirley J. Worden.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.