Friday, May 27, 2022
Vocal proponent of resurrecting Katie Belle’s indicates intention to run for AAC

By Meta Minton
Jim Cipollone

A Villager who has been a vocal proponent for resurrecting Katie Belle’s at Spanish Springs Town Square has indicated his intention to run for a seat on the Amenity Authority Committee.

Community Development District 2 Supervisor Jim Cipollone has submitted an official statement of eligibility signaling his interest in running for the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466. The seat is currently held by longtime AAC member Ann Forrester, who has not yet indicated whether she will seek another term.

Cipollone has previously said that the AAC should find a way to revive Katie Belle’s, the legendary dance hall and restaurant that was once the social hub of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Cipollone has also been a vocal critic of The Villages’ plan to put in apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s as well as other second story locations at Spanish Springs.

Cipollone is also running for election to his CDD 2 seat.

Villager Jim Vaccaro at podium with a large group of residents wearing red raised concerns about golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard
Villager Jim Vaccaro, at podium, in April with a large group of residents wearing red raised concerns about golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard.

Another vocal activist is also interested in running for the AAC – James Vaccaro, who has been leading his red-shirted fellow Community Development District 1 residents in appearances before the CDD 1 Board and the Sumter County Commission. Vaccaro is leading the charge for safety improvements on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. He and his fellow residents are worried about the dangerous intermingling of automobiles and golf carts on the busy roadway.

The CDD 1 seat on the AAC is currently held by Carl Bell, who has indicated he will not run again.

