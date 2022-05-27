William J. Rody, 75, of The Villages passed away on May 24, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at HIERS- BAXLEY, The Villages location. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley.

William was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Ruth Rody on June 15, 1946. He married Sandra Wrentmore on December 23, 1967 in Bedford, Ohio. He graduated from University of Maryland with a bachelors degree in logistics and transportation. He received a masters degree in international business from George Washington University. William retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 32 years as a Senior Officer of Marketing. He was a Navy veteran and served in the Vietnam war.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ruth Rody . William is survived by his wife, Sandra Wrentmore Rody, his daughters Diana Rody Gille and Kristin Rody, his sons Robert Rody and Patrick Rody. His grandchildren Cade, Chloe, Carsen and Camden Gille. His sisters, Sister Christine Rody S.C., Sister Ruthann Rody S.C., his brothers Bob Rody, Rusty Rody and wife Janice. And loving in-laws Bob and Jane Wrentmore, Jack and Betty Kayackas, Janie Csejtey, Sharon Milliman, and Susan Wrentmore.

Memorials may be given to Cornerstone Hospice. The family of William wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to Florida Cancer Specialists, Leesburg Hospital, Cornerstone Hospice and supportive family and friends.