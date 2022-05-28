Deborah Ann “Debby” Marshall, 63, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Summerfield, Florida.

She was born on April 25, 1959 in New York City, NY, daughter of Franklyn and Margaret (Norris) Marshall. She moved with her family to a farm in Antwerp, NY the summer of 1976. She worked as hard as her brothers on the family farm.

Debby was a franchisee owner of Jackson Hewitt in Ogdensburg, NY. She enjoyed the complexity of tax preparation and business ownership.

She loved crafting of all sorts; mostly plastic canvas, cross-stitch, and crochet. She treasured spending time with family. She played cards, mahjong, and bingo. Also enjoyed occasional day trips to a casino, including casino cruises in Florida. Appreciated gardening and always had thriving plants indoor and out.

Debby was blessed to receive a small bowel transplant September 24, 2002. She was looking forward to celebrating 20 years this autumn. Debby, along her family, contribute to medical research of the genetic disorder Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP). They also advocate for organ donation as they have witnessed the success firsthand.

She is survived by her son William “Billy” Cooper, daughter Rebecca “Becky” Cooper, and granddaughter Catherine Cooper. Also survived by her siblings; sisters: Margaret Marshall, Elizabeth (Lucas) Hall, and Victoria (Timothy) Strader, brothers: Franklyn (Deborah) Marshall, Douglas (Tammy) Marshall, Robert Marshall, Gerard Marshall, aunt: Marilyn MacVicar, uncle: Robert Marshall, former spouse: William “Bill” Cooper, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents: Franklyn and Margaret Marshall, brother: Gregory Marshall, uncles: John Marshall, Thomas Norris, and Vincent Norris.

Debby would want to recognize the wonderful and selfless work of staff at DaVita Dialysis Laurel Manor, The Villages, FL where she was a patient since 2008. She considered the staff and other patients extended family. And also, the compassionate staff at the Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, FL.

A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society – Spanish Springs, 352-480-5959. Online condolences can be made at www.baldwincremation.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Desmoid Tumor Research Fund. She would encourage you to plant a tree and become an organ donor.