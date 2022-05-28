77.3 F
Saturday, May 28, 2022
By Staff Report
Edward R. Harvey, World War II veteran, age 95 and a half, died on May 23, 2022, with his beloved Cheryl V. Coco by his side. Mr. Harvey had a notable career as a Civil Engineer, designing many well-known bridges among his many accomplishments.

Edward was married to Veda Morgan, and they loved their daughter Nancy Boulifard. After Veda’s passing, Edward married Valerie D. Seigle in May, 1985 and they traveled extensively before settling in The Villages, FL. Valerie joined her son Curtis Cedric Seigle and grandson Cedric Lamar Coco in Heaven in September 2010.

Edward was a prolific writer and poet. Called the Limerick King by many in the Villages Poetry Workshop, he enjoyed sharing his sense of humor in rhyme. Edward authored many books of stories and poetry, a novel and several instructional books. Edward and Cheryl shared their writing with others through The Villages Daily Sun Newspaper and other publications.

In 2017 Edward went on an Honor Flight and found it to be a life-changing experience. He felt that finally he was recognized and welcomed for his service in the US Army where he served in Germany. He was a true patriot who loved and fought for America.

 

