Sunday, May 29, 2022
By Staff Report
Constance Ann Myers, “Connie”, 85, of Dover, NH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 2, 1936 in Sherwood, NY, Connie was the eldest daughter of the late Malcolm and Ruth (Holland) Mitchell. Her early life was in King Ferry, NY, in the Finger Lakes region of the state.

Connie was a dedicated wife and mother, as well as working in many roles, including as a real estate agent and appraiser. She married Gordon Myers, her husband of more than 67 years, in 1954. Together, they lived, worked, and raised their family in northern NY (Watertown and Canton) and in the Albany area. In retirement, they were residents of The Villages, FL, for 22 years, where they enjoyed playing all the hundreds of holes of golf that were available in that community. They moved to Dover 3 years ago to be closer to family.

Throughout her life, Connie was always known for her musical talents. She was an exceptional pianist, playing for personal enjoyment and for family and friends, including as accompanist for some singing groups. In Florida, she joined Gordon in becoming two of the earliest members of The Villages Concert Band, playing the trombone and euphonium. This returned them to their roots since they had both learned to play wind instruments in the high school band directed by Gordon’s father. Along with playing, Connie sang in church choirs and other groups. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother, Eleanor Mitchell.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Gordon Myers; children, Steven (Linda) Myers of Dover NH, Douglas (Cindy) Myers of Honea Path SC, Kenneth (Sue) Myers of Woodbridge VA, and Karen Zimmer of Easley SC; siblings Roy (Lois) Mitchell of Falls Church VA, Marian Dawson of Williamsburg VA, and Sally (Charles) Pickell of Charlottesville VA; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great-grandchild.

Tasker Funeral Home has been entrusted with Connie’s care, and her life will be celebrated at a later date.

