89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 2, 2022
type here...

Alligator Watching Sun Rise In The Villages

By Staff Report

This alligator was watching the sun rise over the Village of Hillsborough here in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Alligator Watching Sun Rise In The Villages
Alligator Watching Sun Rise In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

The regional director for Laura Loomer’s Congressional campaign rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor about Loomer’s candidacy.

Russia needs to be stopped from destroying Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case that Russia must be stopped from destroying Ukraine.

Children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds

A reader from Lady Lake, writing in a Letter to the Editor, argues that children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds.

Delinquent tax rolls published in The Villages Daily Sun tell the story

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the delinquent tax rolls published recently in The Villages Daily Sun and contends they tell a not-so-sunny story. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe is not leading this nation anywhere

In a Letter to the Editor, our friend from the “Free State of Florida” offers his thoughts on President Biden’s leadership.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos