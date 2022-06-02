90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 2, 2022
type here...

DeSantis takes aim at President Biden in budget-signing event in The Villages

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis took direct aim at President Biden during a budget-signing event Thursday afternoon in The Villages.

The governor was at Eisenhower Recreation Center to sign off on the $109 billion state budget which he said marked a number of firsts in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis, largely viewed as a top 2024 White House contender, took credit for leading Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Biden Administration put hurdles in Florida’s path.

Gov. Ron DeSantis camed to Eisenhower Recreation Ceter to sign the budget
Gov. Ron DeSantis came to Eisenhower Recreation Center to sign the budget.

“He would have been better off, and we would have been better off, if he had simply got into office and did nothing,” DeSantis said.

He said Biden’s approval ratings are “in the toilet” and said if the president is wondering why is approval ratings are so low, “he should look in the mirror.”

DeSantis took specific aim at the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 in student for graduates who meet certain income guidelines.

“A plumber should not have to pay off the debt of some Phd who got a degree in gender studies,” DeSantis said, in a line that received a great deal of applause.

Gov. Ron DeSantis smiles after signing the 22Freedom First Budget22 on Thursday in The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis smiles after signing the “Freedom First Budget” on Thursday in The Villages.

The governor also criticized the Biden administration’s border policy.

“The results have been catastrophic,” DeSantis.

He promised that if Biden sends illegal aliens to Florida, they will be rerouted to Biden’s home state of Delaware.

“We are prepared for whatever the president throws our way,” he said.

Senate President Wilton Simpson praised Gov. Ron DeSantis as 22Americas Governor.22
Senate President Wilton Simpson praised Gov. Ron DeSantis as “America’s Governor.”

DeSantis said he is worried “a Biden-induced recession” could be on the horizon. He predicted oil at $150 a barrel and $5 unleaded gasoline throughout the nation.

The governor said that in preparation, Florida has built up a $3 billion rainy day fund, the largest in the state’s history. He said the budget also includes $1.3 billion in tax relief for Floridians.

“This state has never been in as good a fiscal position as we are today,” DeSantis said.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson praised DeSantis, calling him, “America’s Governor.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

The regional director for Laura Loomer’s Congressional campaign rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor about Loomer’s candidacy.

Russia needs to be stopped from destroying Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case that Russia must be stopped from destroying Ukraine.

Children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds

A reader from Lady Lake, writing in a Letter to the Editor, argues that children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds.

Delinquent tax rolls published in The Villages Daily Sun tell the story

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the delinquent tax rolls published recently in The Villages Daily Sun and contends they tell a not-so-sunny story. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe is not leading this nation anywhere

In a Letter to the Editor, our friend from the “Free State of Florida” offers his thoughts on President Biden’s leadership.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos